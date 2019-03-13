Blackpool boss suggests mounting injury list could see Newcastle loanee Elias Sorensen get his chance

Terry McPhillips has suggested Blackpool's ever-growing injury list might see Elias Sorensen given more game time in the coming weeks.

It comes after the striker was missing from Blackpool's squad for the sixth game running in last night's 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers.

With Donervon Daniels and Curtis Tilt picking up knocks and joining the likes of Ollie Turton, Marc Bola and Callum Guy in the treatment room, McPhillips says Sorensen might be picked for his future squads.

“I’m in touch with the Under-23s coach at Newcastle," McPhillips said.

"With the injuries we’ve got now I think he’ll come back into the squad.

“He’s just been unlucky, he’s done nothing wrong.

“You’ve just seen tonight, Michael Nottingham has been left out of the squad in recent weeks but he’s come in and scored.

“At this stage it comes down to your squad and we’ve got a few missing now, so we will see and we will pick a team for Saturday. But it will be competitive.”

It comes after Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez admitted he wasn't happy with Sorensen's lack of game time at Bloomfield Road.

The 19-year-old has seen just 32 minutes of action since signing for the club on loan in January in his one and only appearance off the bench.

Meanwhile officials from Crystal Palace watched on as Nya Kirby was an unused substitute against Doncaster.