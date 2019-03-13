Blackpool's lack of ruthless streak frustrates manager Terry McPhillips after draw with Doncaster

Terry McPhillips admits it was a big two points dropped for his Blackpool side last night in their bid to secure a League One play-off spot.

The Seasiders were held to a 1-1 draw at home to play-off rivals Doncaster Rovers, who remain three points ahead of them in sixth.

But with Doncaster still having a game in hand, McPhillips says it was a huge missed opportunity for his men to claw back some points. The Pool boss said: “I thought it was a bit harsh on us. We should have won.

“We’ve had the better chances. We controlled most of the game but we just haven’t been clinical enough.

“The number of shots we’ve had... but we’ve not had enough on target or enough that looked like they were going to go in the net.

“Liam Feeney had a header in the first half and the pull-back to Armand Gnanduillet which he hits over the bar – they’re the best chances. You always know you need that second goal. I think their goal was their only proper chance and it’s another wonder strike from the opposition here at Bloomfield.

“We haven’t quite defended that well enough. We defended the corner – Mark Howard got a good punch away but we didn’t deal with the second phase and it’s in.

“I thought we were the better team after that but we just couldn’t make the right decision or find the right quality of pass.”

Despite failing to secure the three points, McPhillips was proud of the way his players battled on despite losing two keys players to injury.

Donervon Daniels hobbled off with a knock to his thigh after just 20 minutes and fellow defender Curtis Tilt was brought off at the break with a hip problem.

McPhillips added: “I think in the face of adversity we did really well. I thought the crowd was magnificent again. They were relentless and were a big help.

“The lads put a shift in for them again and gave a bit back, but we need to be winning those games to make it exciting.

“The main thing is we didn’t lose it but we should have won and that’s why we’re disappointed.

“I thought we were better than them and better than Southend on Saturday, but you’ve got to be clinical and score your goals.

“But there’s not a lot in it and everyone is beating everyone.

“Wimbledon have beaten Peterborough, so we’re a point closer to them but we’re still three behind Donny.

“I’ve said before we’re going to have to go on a run. We’re on a little one now but we’re going to have to start turning those draws into wins.”