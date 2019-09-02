Blackpool boss Simon Grayson won’t rule out any deadline day business at Bloomfield Road

Simon Grayson hasn’t ruled out making further additions to his Blackpool squad ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

But the Pool boss says if his squad were to remain the same come the end of play, he’d be more than happy with the club’s business this summer.

The Seasiders, who have made 13 signings since the end of last season, have until 5pm today to make permanent or loan additions.

Grayson was busy last week, bringing in Sean Scannell and Calum Macdonald while Harry Pritchard left to join Bradford City.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth, Grayson said he might not be finished yet.

“I’m pleased we’ve signed Sean Scannell because he’s a player that I know,” he said.

“He’s a versatile player who can play across the front three or behind the striker or even wide at times. He’s got bags of experience.

“Calum Macdonald is another young player that we like a lot.

“Have we finished our business now? We will see in the next 48 hours or so. I think if the window finished tonight we can be very pleased with what we’ve done as a football club.

“We’ve come a long way. Players have gone out, like Harry Pritchard, and we wish them well.

“It wasn’t an easy decision because he’s been a great lad to work with and he’s been in and around the squad.

“I said when clubs come knocking and asking for players then I’ll ask them what they want to do.

“Harry felt like he wanted to go and secure a two-year deal over there and we wish him well.”

One player who could depart is striker Adi Yussuf, who hasn’t been named in a matchday squad despite arriving at Bloomfield Road earlier this summer.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Fylde coast at the start of the summer on a free transfer from National League side Barrow.

When he arrived Terry McPhillips was still in charge, but since Grayson and Simon Sadler have come in the striker hasn’t had a look in.

The forward, who scored 17 times for Barrow last season, has been strongly linked with a loan move to League Two side Macclesfield Town.

“There’s been one or two enquiries about Adi,” Grayson added.

“Whether that gets over the line we’ll have to wait and see.

“That could be a 50/50 decision. He wants to play first-team football and we can’t guarantee him that here.

“Whether a deal can be finalised by 5pm on Monday, we’ll see.”

After today’s transfer window closes, focus will turn immediately to Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy group game against Morecambe.

Grayson, perhaps unsurprisingly, admitted the Seasiders will be making plenty of changes to their line-up.

“I will have to get the rulebook out and find out how many changes we’re allowed to make,” he said.

“There will be changes because it presents an opportunity for one or two players to get some game time.

“Jordan (Thompson) and Rocky (Bushiri) are away on international duty so we’ll address things on Monday morning, but I would expect some changes.”