Blackpool boss Simon Grayson explains why AFC Wimbledon clash could be more difficult than Peterborough

Simon Grayson believes this weekend's test against struggling AFC Wimbledon could be more difficult for his Blackpool side than the recent win against Peterborough United.

READ MORE: Postponing AFC Wimbledon game for Blackpool's international call-ups was never an option, says Simon Grayson



The Seasiders will be looking to earn their fourth straight win tomorrow when they take on a Wimbledon side that are currently languishing in 20th place in the League One table.

Glyn Hodges' outfit have only won three games all season from their 16 encounters.

The Dons, however, did enjoy a strong October, winning four consecutive games in league and cup, beating Rochdale, Southend United and Portsmouth in their league encounters.

“If you look at their last few games, they’ve actually had some decent results," Grayson said.

“They have a striker on loan from Brentford in Marcus Forss who has scored eight goals in 13 games, so we certainly can’t underestimate them.

“We have to make sure we’re prepared physically and mentally because, in many ways, this will be an even harder game than the Peterborough game.

“Sometimes you can mentally get yourselves up for those big games when you’re playing against big players.

“But we’ve certainly not been slacking in training and we’ve done all our preparation.

“They’re desperate to get results, but I think recently their performances have been quite good.

“It was only the early part of the season where they didn’t get the results, which has kept them down near the bottom.

“But we’re under no illusions that this is going to be an easy game.”

Grayson is certainly expecting to come up against a much more defensively-minded side this weekend, compared to the open and expansive style offered by Peterborough in their last league outing.

“We’ve got to take each game on its merits," the Pool boss added.

“They’ll have a system that will try and make life difficult for us, they will try and get that first goal and try and defend as well as they can.

“But we’ve got to make sure we ask questions of them, play in the right way, win our individual battles and play with a swagger without being over-confident.

“We’ve got a lot of players that are playing with a lot of confidence and good ability. It’s very much a good place at this moment in time.

“We’re not getting carried away by ourselves, we know we need to keep working hard and do the basics right to make sure the players keep pushing each other to get a starting place.

“If you get that shirt you’ve got to do whatever is required to maintain that shirt for a few weeks or however long it may be.

“We’ve got good competition for places, although Jordan Thompson, Christoffer Mafoumbi and Rocky Bushiri are away on international duty.

“Other than that, people keep pushing themselves which is great from my perspective.”