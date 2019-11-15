Postponing AFC Wimbledon game for Blackpool's international call-ups was never an option, says Simon Grayson

Despite having three players called up for international duty, Simon Grayson says Blackpool never considered postponing tomorrow's game against AFC Wimbledon.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC CEO Ben Mansford on recruitment, contracts, academy and plans for training ground and East Stand



Rocky Bushiri (Belgium Under-21s), Christoffer Mafoumbi (Congo) and Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) will all be unavailable for the Seasiders on Saturday having travelled away with their respective countries.

Sides are permitted to postpone their game should they receive three or more call-ups, something several sides in League One and League Two have done this weekend.

But Grayson has told The Gazette it was never a consideration for his Blackpool side, who are looking to continue their recent form by earning their fourth straight win against a struggling Wimbledon side.

When asked if he had pondered whether or not to call the game off, Grayson said: “No, not really.

“With Chris away with his international team we could have had that opportunity.

“Whether he fitted into that category given he’s not been on the bench, I don’t know, but I didn’t really ask the question anyway because I just wanted the game on.

“Whether that could have been different had we had some injuries or stuff like that, who knows.

“But we want to build on our momentum and try and win another game.

“Everybody has a choice whether they want to keep the game on or not.

"If you’re playing well, you probably want game on. If you’re not and you’re struggling with injuries, suspensions and form, it probably gives you a chance to get some work in on the training ground and play the game when you’re in a better state of mind.

“We will approach the game as normal and hopefully we don’t miss the players that are unavailable to us.”