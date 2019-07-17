Blackpool boss Simon Grayson coy on Charlie Adam's appearance at AFC Fylde friendly

Simon Grayson says there's nothing to read into Charlie Adam's appearance at Mill Farm last night for Blackpool's 2-0 victory.

The 33-year-old free agent watched on from the stands as goals from Nathan Delfouneso and Adi Yussuf saw the Seasiders overcome neighbours AFC Fylde.

The midfielder's appearance was soon picked up by the travelling Blackpool fans, who serenaded their former favourite with chants of "there's only one Charlie Adam" and "Charlie's coming home".

They also demanded Adam give them a wave, which of course he duly obliged, leading to a subsequent chant of "sign him up".

But Grayson, when asked about Adam's appearance following the game, refused to give too much away.

“I think Charlie lives local, he’s a student of the game and he likes to get out and watch football," he told The Gazette.

“I know Charlie anyway, so I’m sure he was just here for the game.

“It’s not like we’re signing him in the morning or anything like that.”

It has been reported that Adam, who has been training with Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks, will not be offered a deal at Ewood Park, potentially paving the way for a sensational return to Bloomfield Road.