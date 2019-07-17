Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's pre-season win at AFC Fylde

Simon Grayson praised his players' attitude and application after Blackpool earned their first win of pre-season at AFC Fylde last night.

Goals from Nathan Delfouneso and Adi Yussuf saw the Seasiders edge an entertaining encounter at Mill Farm.

Grayson, standing in the dugout for the first time in over a year, was happy with what his players produced.

“I was pleased with the attitude of the players and the application was good," he said.

“Ultimately it’s about having a good attitude, so when we’re on the ball we have to look after it and ask questions of the opposition. And then when we haven’t got it, we’ve got to be hard to beat.

“When you win the game 2-0 you’ve obviously got some goals in your locker and you’ve managed to keep a clean sheet, which we’re delighted with.

“We won’t have one way of playing next season, we want to be flexible in what we’re going to do and we want to test people.

“Certain players will be able to play in certain systems and others won’t be able to play in others.

“But right now it’s about fitness levels, although we did make a great start. We were really positive and we were on the front foot. We could have been 2 or 3-0 up had we enjoyed a bit more luck or showed more composure at other times.

“The game then got a bit scrappy and bitty but I was really pleased with what I asked the players to do.

“The first 10 or 15 minutes we had four or five clear opportunities, but that showed we were getting into some good areas.

“The players were positive and I’ve told them when they get in that final third, go and express yourselves and show what good footballers you are.

“But it’s about finding that right balance, because we were still alert enough to make sure we didn’t get done on the counter attack.”