Steve Bruce states goalkeeper Harry Tyrer will learn from his mistake in Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The Everton loanee was caught out by a effort from Jon Mellish from the right wing, with the ball finding its way into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Following a lethargic opening 45 minutes from the Seasiders, they found their way back into the contest at the Brick Community Stadium through a Lee Evans penalty.

For Tyrer, it will still be a game he will want to forget, and will feel he should’ve done a lot better with the Wigan goal.

The 23-year-old endured a shaky start to life at Bloomfield Road following his summer move, but has shown vast improvement in recent times.

“Yeah, he’s made a mistake, but it’s about how you cope with it and deal with it, and he did that - not that he had much to do after it,” stated Bruce after the game.

“He’s made a mistake. He’s a young goalkeeper who has done very well, especially the longer the season has gone on. He’ll learn from that, he shouldn’t be in that position and he got caught.

“When you’re a young player and you’re goalkeeper in particular, you’ve got to deal with it yourself. If you make a mistake as a keeper, it’s usually a goal. The good ones don’t make many, that’s why he’s learning his trade.

“Overall he’s had a terrific season for us.”

Bruce’s past wish for Everton loanee

Harry Tyrer has grown in confidence throughout the season, and made himself a target for Blackpool in the longer-term.

The Blackpool boss has previously expressed his wish of bringing Tyrer back to Bloomfield Road next season once his current loan spell ends.

“We’d like him to stay, it’s about whether that’s possible because he’s not ours,” he said last month.

“The growth we’ve put into him has been huge, he’s got better each week. He certainly feels and looks far more comfortable than he was six months ago, but I suppose that is inevitable when you keep playing.

“It’s the same for big Elkan (Baggott), who hasn’t played a lot through injury, and Odel (Offiah) - he’s never played 33 games in his career. All of these people have done very well and of course they’re going to get better.

“Harry has got better. When we first got him, he hadn’t even played a game in the league, so it was a big ask for him to come in and perform week in, week out. Fair play to him, he’s worked hard and lost a bit of timber - he wants to be a keeper. I’m really pleased for him.”

