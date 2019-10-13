Blackpool boss reveals Seasiders were interested in signing impressive Rotherham man

Rotherham United goalkeeper Dan Iversen was in fine form against Blackpool yesterday, but it all could have been so different.

That's according to Pool boss Simon Grayson, who revealed the Seasiders had taken a look at the Leicester City shot stopper before eventually bringing in Jak Alnwick.

The 22-year-old Dane was in fine form on Saturday, thwarting the Seasiders on a number of occasions and playing a starring role in his side's 2-1 win.

“He’s a keeper we spoke about during the summer and we spoke to Leicester before we signed Jak," Grayson told The Gazette.

“He’s got a good reputation and he made some good saves.

“He did a good job and he was probably their best player in the end.”

Iversen has won a number of plaudits for his displays for the Millers so far this season, having made 11 appearances in all competitions.

The goalkeeper has represented Denmark from Under-16 to Under-21 level and is highly thought of at the Keepmoat Stadium.