Simon Grayson speaks of frustration after Blackpool fall to defeat against Rotherham

Simon Grayson spoke of his frustration after his Blackpool side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Rotherham United despite producing a much-improved display.

The Seasiders showed far more attacking intent and created a number of chances, but they were undone by two second-half set pieces.

Matt Smith bundled home for the visitors at the start of the second half before former Seasider Clark Robertson doubled their lead near the death.

Armand Gnanduillet netted a stoppage-time penalty but the goal proved to be nothing more than a late consolation.

“I said a few weeks ago after a game that we’ll play better and lose games and that’s certainly been the case today," Grayson.

“We’re playing against one of the teams that were one of the favourites for the division having come down from the Championship last year, but we didn’t give them a sniff until the first goal went in.

“Defensively I thought we were really secure and with the ball we passed it with a purpose and we created chances.

“You have to give them credit because they’ve made some vital blocks at vital times but when you’re on top you’ve got to make sure you’re clinical and take your chances.

“When you reflect on the game it’s two set pieces we’ve not dealt with, with the first phase and the second ball bouncing in and around it.

“That’s why it’s so frustrating for everybody because we’ve played as well as we have done in a long time and come away with nothing.”