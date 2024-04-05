Blackpool boss praises 'fantastic professional' for behind-the-scenes work amid approaching contract expiry

Callum Connolly (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Following the injury to James Husband against Portsmouth at the beginning of March, Olly Casey has been used in the left-sided centre back role in the back three.

Callum Connolly was regularly used by the Seasiders in defence during the first half of the season, but his match action has become less frequent, with only one league outing since the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing his selection dilemmas, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "You’ve always got to be ready for when your opportunity arises. Olly (Casey) came into the team when Hubby (James Husband) went off injured against Portsmouth, and he took his chance and has played well- which is credit to him. You have to be prepared and train properly.

"If you take your opportunity then you play. Sonny (Carey) has taken his when he’s been given it, he was excellent against Derby and showed some good moments against Wycombe.

"Callum (Connolly) is a fantastic professional and a brilliant person to have around the dressing room- he’s so honest. He gives everything all of the time. He wants to play but you can’t keep everyone happy. Is he disappointed not being in the team?- of course he is because he loves playing for this football club. When he’s not, he’s naturally disappointed but goes about his business in the right way, which is why he’s such a good professional.”

Connolly, who first arrived at Bloomfield Road back in 2021, is among eight players who are out of contract with the club at the end of the season.

"We’ve not had any talks yet,” Critchley added.