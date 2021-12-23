Blackpool boss outlines why Chorley is a good fit for the next stage of Brad Holmes' development

The Magpies sealed a loan move for the 19-year-old yesterday after the striker’s spell with FC United came to an end.

Holmes scored eight times in 16 appearances in the Northern Premier Division, but will now make the step-up to the division above.

Chorley currently sit in fifth in the National League North, seven points off leaders Brackley Town and six points adrift of AFC Fylde, who they face on Boxing Day.

“It’s really important for him to make the step-up and I think it’s a really good move for Brad,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He’s going up a league from FC United to Chorley and Chorley are near the top end of that division.

“They’ll have aspirations of making the play-offs and maybe beyond and Brad has a chance to go there and play in a team that is obviously winning some games and help them and keep them in and around the play-offs.

Holmes could feature for Chorley against AFC Fylde on Boxing Day

“It shows you we take a lot of care and put a lot of thought into our younger players, there’s a plan for them and a strategy we try and follow.

“Those boys are progressing up the ladder. They have to do their part, do their bit and play well, but at the moment they are and it’s brilliant to see.”

Holmes made five appearances for Blackpool last season, four as a substitute in League One, making his debut at Rochdale on April 20.

On the final day, he started against Bristol Rovers when Blackpool were already guaranteed a play-off place.