Blackpool boss Neil Critchley tips Keshi Anderson to be a Championship star

The midfielder has been a regular for the Seasiders in the second tier this season, starting 12 of their 14 league games.

The 26-year-old earned the praise of his boss last month but was told he needed to add goals and assists in order to take his game to the next level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keshi Anderson celebrates his goal against Preston North End

That’s something he did on Saturday, scoring the opener in Blackpool’s 2-0 derby win against Preston North End.

Critchley said: “He’s been really good for us this season. He’s been an important player within our team.

“He’s got to add goals to his game on a regular basis, though, and he knows that.

“There was a bit of fortune with the goal. I think it was actually a double-hit as he hits it onto his standing foot and it trickles into the bottom corner.

“Keshi has been excellent for us this season, and if he adds goals to his game, then he’ll be a real player.”

Blackpool’s other derby goalscorer Gary Madine also earned praise from Critchley.

The head coach made a big call to bring back the striker in place of Sonny Carey, who had produced a man-of-the-match display against Reading in the club’s previous outing.

However, the move paid dividends as Madine made a big impact at both ends of the pitch before scoring Blackpool’s second of the game.

It was a great time for the striker, who has endured an injury-plagued 2021, to break his nine-month run without a goal.

Critchley added: “We thought this game would be different from the Reading game and would require certain qualities.

“Gary was up against three really tough, strong centre-halves and he put a real shift in, put himself about and kept the ball up there.

“We thought this game would be different from the Reading game and would require certain qualities,” Critchley added.

“Gary was up against three really tough, strong centre-halves and he put a real shift in, put himself about and kept the ball up there.

“What a fantastic second goal it was, too. It was lovely link-up play and build-up between him and Jerry (Yates).

“Jerry has actually passed it through the centre-back’s legs on purpose and Gary gets a little touch.

“He’s very good in front of goal, so I’m delighted for him.

“He’s such a good influence on the players, he’s important for me within the dressing room and he’s important on the pitch.

“You can see the way the lads appreciate it when he scored, because they look up to him. So it was great to see him hit the back of the net.

“He’s a big part of our dressing room.”