Blackpool boss Neil Critchley tips Derby County counterpart Wayne Rooney for manager of the season

Derby County head to Bloomfield Road today for their final away game of the season having already been relegated to League One.

Wayne Rooney’s side were given a mountain to climb from the offset after the club were hit with two points deductions, totalling 21 points.

Without that punishment, the Rams would be safe in mid-table and only eight points behind the Seasiders.

Having battled so admirably in the face of their administration, Critchley has nothing but praise for his counterpart Rooney.

His side will be backed by almost 4,000 supporters in the away end this afternoon, which should make for a party atmosphere in all four stands of Bloomfield Road in what is Blackpool’s final home game of the campaign.

“I’ve got a feeling it will almost feel like a celebration and a coming together of fanbases that have suffered similar situations,” Pool’s head coach said.

“You can’t help but feel sympathy for Derby and the situation they’ve found themselves in this season.

“Wayne Rooney has done an incredible job, he’s arguably manager of the season given what’s been thrown at him.

“They’re bringing a big following, our supporters will be there in big numbers again and hopefully it will be a really good day.

“You still want to win though, but I know Wayne and his team will want to win as well as they’ll want to sign off in the Championship in style. It should hopefully make for a really good game.

“Derby play really good football and have got good players. Put the 21 points back on and they’re nowhere near relegation, they’re not a relegation team. They’re much better than that.

“We know no other way but to go and win the game and try and attack the game and try and be us, so it could possibly lend to a really good, attacking game of football.”

Pool fans attending the game are advised to stay in their seats after full-time to show their appreciation to the players.