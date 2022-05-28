Blackpool boss Neil Critchley speaks of his admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final

Critchley struck up a strong working relationship with the German during his time on Merseyside as the club’s Under-23s coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second title - and a seventh one overall for the club - could be on the cards tonight as the Reds face Real Madrid in Paris.

It would cap off what has already been an extraordinary season for the Anfield outfit, who beat Chelsea on penalties in both the League Cup and the FA Cup before taking Manchester City right to the wire in the Premier League.

“I’ve taken so many things from him,” Critchley said of his admiration for Klopp.

“When he signed his new contract that was surprising news but fantastic news. He’s signed until 2026 with all of his staff as well, so that was incredible news and I’m made up for the club.

Neil Critchley worked closely with Jurgen Klopp during his time at Liverpool

“What Liverpool are achieving now is just beyond the realms of possibility to be in all of the competitions, it’s just incredible.

“Liverpool and Manchester City are playing football from a different planet and to do it game after game, season after season, it’s just unbelievable.

“For Jurgen to commit his future to Liverpool until 2026 will hopefully mean the rollercoaster and the ride they’ve been on will continue. It’s an incredible journey they’ve been on.”

It’s not quite been as successful of a time for another of Critchley’s former clubs, Crewe Alexandra, who were relegated from League One this season.

Their demise brought about the exit of David Artell, who was replaced by Crewe’s former youth coach Alex Morris, who Critchley also knows well.

“He was part of the staff when I was there,” Pool’s head coach said.

“He’s a fantastic person, a fantastic coach and knows the club as well as anybody.

“He’s had a similar pathway to me, he’s been there year, year after year and done endless hours. He’s coached all the way through the age groups and he’s fully deserving of that opportunity.

“I’m made up for him and Lee Bell as well, his assistant. Kenny Lunt too. I’m delighted for them and they deserve this opportunity.