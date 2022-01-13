Blackpool boss Neil Critchley seeks signings but has 'total belief' in squad

Indeed, it was Critchley’s confidence in his players which made the 2-1 third-round upset in the North-East so alarming for the Pool boss.

The head coach said of Blackpool’s transfer window activity: “We are looking and working but I have confidence in the group of players I’m working with.

Neil Critchley says there is plenty learn from Blackpool's FA Cup defeat at Hartlepool

“I have total belief in the players and the characters in the dressing room.

“That’s why I’m so disappointed because that 15-20 minute spell (when Hartlepool scored both goals after half-time) was just not like us and not what I’ve come to expect from that group.

“So we’re working, looking and will continue to do that. We’ve got until the end of January but at the moment this is the group of players we’ve got and as always we strive to make these players better.”

The Seasiders will hope for an opportunity to make amends in the Championship this weekend, though Saturday’s match at Barnsley is far from certain to go ahead after the Tykes postponed last night’s clash with Stoke City due to a player shortage.

Critchley explained that the key is to take the positives from the Hartlepool setback as well as the negatives.

He added: “After a defeat, and particularly one like this, you always look on it straight afterwards full of emotion.

“But we have to make sure that we do what we always do, which is to reflect on the game, talk about the things we could have done better and work on them, but remember what we’ve done well.

“There were positives to take, though it’s difficult to look at it that way right now.

“We go to Barnsley for a tough away game. They are scrapping for their lives and we need to go there and compete for 90-95 minutes, rather than the 70-75 we have at Hartlepool.”