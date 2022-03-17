Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reveals why he was never concerned about relegation

Having been promoted via the League One play-offs last season, the Seasiders were tipped by many to be in the relegation mix this term.

But after a period of adjustment in their opening few games, Critchley’s side have looked well and truly at home in the second tier and have more often than not been looking up, rather than down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critchley insists he was never concerned about relegation back to League One

They did pass an important milestone at the weekend though, beating Swansea City 1-0 to surpass the all-important 50-point mark - the benchmark of what many consider to be the tally required to stay up.

“We just want to try and gain as many points as we can,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“That’s a figure people will look at and say you’re safe, but you just never know how the season will go. I don’t think it will be anywhere near 50 points this season that keeps teams in this division, for varying reasons obviously.

“The division is so tight, so competitive and if you can win a few games back-to-back like we’ve done and get on a good run you can quickly move up.

“Likewise, if you lose a few you can quickly move down.”

While many Pool fans will be relieved to get past 50 points, in truth relegation hasn’t been a concern for many months now.

“Honestly, at the start of the season my feeling was we wouldn’t struggle in this division,” Critchley added.

“Some of the players we spoke to and the ones we signed, I was saying that to them and I’m sure from the outside, you look at all the relegation odds, we were certainties to be relegated by everyone.

“I never had that feeling though and that’s been proven right so far. We’ve adapted, we’re there on merit and we’re competing.

“There’s been no game this season, not one game, where we’ve come off and thought we were second best by a long way.

“Obviously you remember the Luton and Huddersfield games because they were the heaviest defeats, but everyone watching knows those games could have been completely different.