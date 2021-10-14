Blackpool boss Neil Critchley pays tribute to Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings

The three-time Grand National winner passed away on Monday at the age of 86.

A director at Deepdale in the 1970s, Hemmings completed a takeover of the club in 2010 after they had been served a winding-up petition.

He was also the owner of Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens at one point.

Speaking about Hemmings’ tragic passing this morning, Critchley said: “I didn’t know him personally, but I know the work and the job he has done at Preston in the last 10 years or so.

“I’ve read a lot of the interviews and what people have said and he seems like a remarkable man with what he’s achieved.

“Condolences to his family and all our thoughts and prayers go to them and Preston at this time.”

Blackpool face Preston at Bloomfield Road next weekend in the first league meeting between the two sides in 11 years.