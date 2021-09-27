Blackpool boss Neil Critchley on Keshi Anderson: He has bit between his teeth but needs more goals

The wide man was in fantastic form on Saturday as he helped Critchley’s men to a 1-0 home win over Barnsley.

Anderson was a livewire throughout and provided the key pass that led to Shayne Lavery’s match-winning first-half strike.

Keshi Anderson (right) is yet to score in the Championship and Shayne Lavery (left) scored Blackpool's winner against Barnsley on Saturday

The 26-year-old has yet to find the back of the net in the Championship this season, though, his only goal coming in the Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough.

Anderson, who scored three goals in League One last term, has now been tasked by his boss to improve on those figures.

Head coach Critchley told The Gazette: “Keshi was excellent on Saturday. He’s got the bit between his teeth at the moment.

“He helps you carry the ball up the pitch, he trusts in his ability because he believes in himself.

“What he’s got to try and do now is add numbers to his game. He’s got to try and get more goals.

“But generally, Keshi has been a really good performer for us so far this season.”

One man finding the net is Lavery, who bagged his sixth of the season during Pool’s latest victory.

It’s not just Lavery’s goals that are catching the eye – the Northern Irishman’s all-round play is deservedly earning plaudits.

Critchley added: “He’s a real pest, a real handful. He could have scored early on too.

“His anticipation and his speed of thought are fantastic, so he gets into space very quickly.

“He’s always on the move and his anticipation to attack space is very good. He was a real threat all game. It was an excellent centre forward’s performance.

“His closing down is infectious and it rubs off on the other players.

“He presses from the front, he chases, he blocks, he wins quite a few headers as well for his size.

“He goes up and surprises a few centre-backs with his spring.

“His work rate and his all-round contribution to the team were outstanding.”

Pool have won three of their last four Championship games and head to Hull City tomorrow looking to build on that promising form.

“We train on Sunday,” Critchley explained. “We’re in for the morning recovering for the players who played.

“The players who didn’t play will be training and we’ll be putting a plan in place preparing for Hull on Tuesday night because we know how difficult that will be.

“They’re not on a great run of form but Hull away is always a tough game and they’ll be looking to get a win.

“In this division, you have to be physically ready for the game. Concentration has to be there for 90 minutes and the details count all the time.

“There’s such a fine line to win games. At the moment, we’re getting those things right.”