It was another raucous atmosphere at Bloomfield Road

Photo gallery from Bloomfield Road as Blackpool continue fine form with win over Barnsley

A bumper crowd of 12,698 packed out Bloomfield Road on Saturday as Blackpool earned their third victory in their last four games with a 1-0 win over Barnsley.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:38 pm

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Photo Sales

2.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Photo Sales

3.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Photo Sales

4.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4