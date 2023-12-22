Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says he’s noticed some alterations at Bristol Rovers since their managerial change- and expects a tough game for his side at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

The Pirates sacked Joey Barton at the end of October, with Matt Taylor coming in to replace him shortly after his Rotherham United exit.

Critchley is hopeful the Seasiders can mark their last home game of 2023 with a win, but knows it won’t be easy against the resurgent Rovers.

"Just before Christmas it’d be nice to send everyone home with a happy face,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"A win and three points will mean they can enjoy their dinner and look forward to the other games we’ve got coming up. It’s been a tough year for the supporters but hopefully we’re building some momentum and we can look forward to a happier 2024.

"Bristol Rovers are in good form. They scored four goals against Crewe, and navigated that tricky tie reasonably comfortably. Then, to go to Bolton and win gives them a lift.

"Whenever there’s a new manager some players see it as a fresh start to make a good impression.

"In the last couple of games they’ve played three at the back and three up front. We’ve spotted some difference in how they play and how they approach the game, so it’ll be a tough one for us.”

Joey Barton was sacked by Bristol Rovers back in October (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

This weekend’s game will see Grant Ward return to Bloomfield Road, just under 12 months since he departed the club.

In 58 games for the Seasiders between 2019 and 2023, the 29-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists.

"I’m delighted for Wardy, he was fantastic for me during my time here,” Critchley added.

"I remember when I first came I saw him play at Huddersfield in a Central League game, and he caught my eye straight away.

"He was an integral part of what we did and what we achieved- playing central midfield which wasn’t his usual position. He gave us absolutely everything.