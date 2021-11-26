Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopes future of Crewe loanee Owen Dale is resolved quickly

The winger is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from Crewe Alexandra and was originally due to move on a permanent basis at the end of the summer transfer window.

However, those plans were quickly scrapped after a foot problem emerged during the 23-year-old’s medical.

Owen Dale (centre) celebrates his first Blackpool goal in last month's victory at Reading

The Seasiders were still keen to bring Dale to the club, though, and agreed a temporary fix, securing his services on loan and assisting with the player’s recovery.

Dale has since made his return to action and has featured on four occasions for Pool, including a debut goal during the 3-2 win against Reading last month.

Game time has been limited for Dale, who has only started once for the Seasiders since making the move to the Fylde coast.

However, a permanent switch to Bloomfield Road still looks to be on the cards during the January transfer window.

“I’ve been pleased with Owen,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He’s been frustrated because he wants to play, but he understands that we’ve got a good squad and the higher you go, the competition becomes greater and it becomes harder to get in the team on a regular basis.

“When he has been on the pitch and has a chance to contribute, he’s done really well.

“He didn’t have an injury, it was just something that was highlighted on the medical we did but he’s come through that.

“That was a frustrating time for him but we’re delighted to have him as part of our squad.

“I’m sure the rest of what we need to take care of will get taken care of in the very near future.”

Speaking to The Gazette in October, Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford revealed everything was already in place for the permanent move.

“We told Crewe that if we were allowed to take Owen on loan, with everything documented for us to have the option to convert it to a permanent, then we’ll go off, understand Owen’s body, get him to a place where he’s fit to play for us and then consider the situation with everyone,” he said.

“Then we will work through the current loan with Crewe and Owen’s advisors, and hopefully get the right solution for everybody at the right time.

“Everything is done, everything is concluded, everything is agreed.

“It’s for us to understand Owen’s body and work out if it’s the right thing for Blackpool to do.”