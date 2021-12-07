Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopeful over latest injury setback for Gary Madine

The striker was missing from Blackpool’s squad on Saturday as the Seasiders were beaten 3-0 at home by Luton Town.

When asked about the striker’s absence, Critchley revealed the 31-year-old picked up a knock during training.

Gary Madine last played for Blackpool against Birmingham City 10 days ago

“He just felt his groin on Tuesday,” head coach Critchley said.

“It’s settled down and he feels a lot better than he did but he wasn’t right for today’s game, so hopefully in the next few days he feels better. Hopefully it’s not a long-term issue for him.”

Blackpool fans will be concerned to hear of further groin trouble for Madine.

The striker has already missed large chunks of football this calendar year before making his return in the middle of September.

Madine, who has since scored twice, was left out of Blackpool’ s initial 25-man Championship squad after a close-season operation to address the groin complaint which limited his game time during the second half of Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign.

But after Madine’s 13 appearances this term, Pool fans had hoped his injury problems were behind him.

Speaking to The Gazette a few weeks ago, Madine admitted he still feels pain in his groin occasionally.

He also revealed he had considered retiring because of the problem.

Blackpool were given better news on Saturday, with the return of Chris Maxwell to the starting line-up.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance since tearing a quadricep in the win over Blackburn Rovers two months earlier.

Richard Keogh also recovered from a calf problem to be named among the substitutes.

The 35-year-old defender’s return is timely ahead of Pool’s trip to his former club Derby County on Saturday.

Critchley said: “Keesy is back fit and he played 45 minutes during the week in the friendly against Huddersfield.

“It’s nice to have him back, with his experience around the squad.

“As I said to the group after the Luton game, we have to come back in on Monday and show a response, firstly in training but secondly at Derby on Saturday.”