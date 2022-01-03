Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hits out at 'ludicrous' change to EFL Covid testing rules

The mandatory testing of players on the morning of games has been scrapped by the EFL to ensure any postponements are announced well before spectators set off.

The EFL came in for heavy criticism after Blackburn Rovers’ game at Hull City on Boxing Day was called off just two hours before kick-off.

Neil Critchley strongly disagrees with no testing on match days

Clubs must continue to test their players every day when they don’t have a game.

Blackpool were involved in some controversy of their own last week, when they opted to fulfil their home fixture against Middlesbrough despite being without a host of players through Covid, injuries and suspension.

Under EFL rules, clubs should play as long as they have 13 outfield players plus a goalkeeper available.

Critchley conceded his squad was “right on the limit” but Blackpool maintained their record of never having postponed a game due to positive Covid cases.

Middlesbrough won the match 2-1, then postponed their game against Sheffield United three days later after 10 members of staff and nine players tested positive.

Critchley told The Gazette: “The EFL have changed the rules so you don’t test your players on match day, which I find absolutely ludicrous.

“What you’re basically saying is that it’s only important six days of the week. You can catch Covid on the seventh day but because it’s match day it doesn’t matter.

“I believe (Boro boss) Chris Wilder said they had an outbreak on the bus on the way home, which means it was within two hours of playing us.

“That means all our players were at risk on the pitch and all of the staff – and that’s because the EFL say we can’t test on match day.

“We wanted to because we feel it was the right thing to do but they said we couldn’t.

“Middlesbrough then have an outbreak and get their game called off, while we carry on. Make of that what you will.”

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hull City was Pool’s third game in seven days and it appears they are being punished for their integrity while other clubs conveniently call games off.

Critchley added: “We seem to be getting the wrong end of the stick all the time and being dealt a bad hand.

“I’d like to say this club and this area is built on certain values and we try to display that all the time, which we did again against Hull.”

“We showed certain values that are crucial to the football club that represents the people of this town, and we’ve done it magnificently this week.”