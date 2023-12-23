Neil Critchley states Blackpool showed plenty of determination in their 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers following last week’s defeat to Cambridge United.

Blackpool overcame Bristol Rovers in their final home game of the year

Ollie Norburn opened the scoring with a fantastic long-range effort, before John Marquis quickly pulled the visitors level.

In the early moments of the second half, the Seasiders retook the lead through Jake Beesley, before Jordan Rhodes rounded off the win in the latter stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the game, Critchley said: “The players were really determined to win after a defeat like the one against Cambridge. We knew we underperformed in the second half and had been so comfortable in that game after 30 minutes. We felt a bit aggrieved with certain decisions, and we wanted to put that right.

"It was a positive performance. We started the game well and looked like a good team. We were disappointed to be 1-1 at half time.

"It was a great first goal. How it came about was really pleasing. It started with Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) playing out, and he released it to Penno (Matthew Pennington) on the right, who played it into Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele).

"Jordan (Rhodes) then went around the keeper and the lad cleared it off the line, but then we won the ball back and switched the play. It came out to Norbs (Ollie Norburn) and he rifled one in- it was a fantastic strike. At that point we had been the team on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were disappointed with the manner of the equaliser, but the second and third goals came at good times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a good three points and a good start to the Christmas period, but we have to go to Burton now and get something.