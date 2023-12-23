Blackpool 3-1 Bristol Rovers: Ollie Norburn scores stunner in early Christmas present for Seasiders fans

Blackpool claimed a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers in their final home game of 2023- to give their supporters an early Christmas present.

Ollie Norburn opened the scoring with a fantastic long-range effort, before John Marquis quickly pulled the visitors level.

In the early moments of the second half, Neil Critchley’s side retook the lead through Jake Beesley, before Jordan Rhodes rounded off the win in the latter stages.

Karamoko Dembele had a couple of attempts inside the opening five minutes. The Brest loanee’s first effort was struck straight into the arms of Matt Cox, while the second was deflected just wide of the target.

The 20-year-old continued to look bright throughout the game, and played a great ball over the top to present Rhodes with the golden opportunity- with the on loan Huddersfield striker taking the ball around the keeper, before having his shot cleared off the line.

Moments after the deadlock was broken, as Norburn smashed a superb effort from distance to put the Seasiders ahead.

The lead didn’t last for long, with John Marquis pouncing on a loose ball in the box from a corner to fire past Dan Grimshaw.

Following the restart, Blackpool quickly edged themselves back in front. A pass from Dembele found its way through to Beesley, who fired past Cox.

Bristol Rovers thought they had levelled things again after finding the back of the net in the 67th minute, but their celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Marquis also produced Grimshaw into a good save after an opportunity on the break, as he looked for his second of the game.

Heading into the closing stages, the Seasiders secured the three points- courtesy of a calmly taken effort from Rhodes, who is now on 15 goals this season.

With the help of another late Grimshaw save, Blackpool were able to see out the game.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey (76’), Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele (89’), Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley (69’).