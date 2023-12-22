Neil Critchley says it’s Blackpool’s ambition to finish the January transfer window in a stronger position than what they are heading into it.

The Seasiders currently sit eighth in the League One table, and will be looking to close the gap between themselves and those currently occupying the play-off places.

Critchley believes his squad is constantly improving and reaching the levels they need to be at to compete- which is something he is emphasising before the market opens again.

"You want to be there or thereabouts going into the latter stages of the season,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

"We want to be one of the teams competing at the top end of the division at the end of April.

"What people class as a good transfer window can be different. I’m always a big believer of looking inside your building first.

"We made a lot of changes in the summer, and in my opinion this group is coming together and improving. We now need to show that and back it up on a more consistent basis.

