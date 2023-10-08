Neil Critchley was left disappointed by how quickly Charlton Athletic’s second goal came in their comeback against Blackpool at the Valley.

The Seasiders had taken a two goal lead courtesy of strikes from Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele, but ultimately had to settle for a point following a 2-2 draw.

Alfie May initially pulled one back for the Addicks, before Corey Blackett-Taylor hit a stunning strike a minute later to level the scores.

Discussing the second goal, Critchley said: “I’ve not seen it back yet.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

“I just remember him cutting inside and shooting. I was right behind it and you could see it was in as soon as it left his foot.

“I know Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) made a great save after that.

“I’m bitterly disappointed because I know we had a lot of travelling supporters in numbers who were in fine voice and enjoying it.