News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Murder arrest after man who collapsed at McDonald’s with ‘serious injuries’ dies
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley ‘bitterly disappointed’ with the speed of Charlton Athletic’s goals in their comeback at the Valley

Neil Critchley was left disappointed by how quickly Charlton Athletic’s second goal came in their comeback against Blackpool at the Valley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders had taken a two goal lead courtesy of strikes from Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele, but ultimately had to settle for a point following a 2-2 draw.

Alfie May initially pulled one back for the Addicks, before Corey Blackett-Taylor hit a stunning strike a minute later to level the scores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Discussing the second goal, Critchley said: “I’ve not seen it back yet.

Most Popular
Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

“I just remember him cutting inside and shooting. I was right behind it and you could see it was in as soon as it left his foot.

“I know Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) made a great save after that.

Read More
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley rues costly 'moments of madness' in Seasiders' draw...

“I’m bitterly disappointed because I know we had a lot of travelling supporters in numbers who were in fine voice and enjoying it.

“I think they’ve seen a team that played good football, so they would’ve enjoyed the game, but I’m sure they’ll go home feeling like we are.”

Related topics:Charlton AthleticNeil CritchleyBlackpoolKaramoko DembeleJordan Rhodes