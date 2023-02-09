News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy provides injury update after goalless draw against Rotherham United

It’s another big, big game for the Seasiders today as they face a direct relegation rival at Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days.

By Matt Scrafton
6 hours ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 5:58pm

To find out how the game transpires, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders will be desperate for three points to make up ground on the Millers

Blackpool v Rotherham United - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Blackpool 0-0 Rotherham
  • Seasiders desperate to claim first win in 13 games
  • Millers sit just five points ahead of them at the bottom of the Championship
Injury update

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 0-0 Rotherham

A 13th straight league game without a win. Seasiders will go bottom of the table if Wigan hold on against Huddersfield.

90+2 - CHANCES!

Blackpool are denied at one end as the keeper thwarts Jerry Yates.

Rotherham race up the other end and hit the woodwork through Chiedozie Ogbenie.

90 - Now or never

Three minutes to find a winner.

85 - Chance!

Josh Bowler flashes a dangerous ball across the face of the six-yard box but Morgan Rogers can't quite stretch to steer it home.

80 - Not long to go

Massive final 10 minutes coming up. Season-defining stuff. Blackpool need a goal from somewhere.

78 - Chance!

Jordan Thorniley's shot is blocked inside the six-yard box. Bloomfield Road responds.

75 - Save!

Chris Maxwell denies Ollie Rathbone with a superb flying stop. Looked to be heading in.

72 - Saved

A left-wing cross is played into Hakeem Odoffin, whose header is thankfully straight at Chris Maxwell.

72 - Half chance

Jerry Yates chests down Callum Connolly’s long diagonal but the keeper is off his line quickly to thwart him.

