Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy provides injury update after goalless draw against Rotherham United
It’s another big, big game for the Seasiders today as they face a direct relegation rival at Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days.
Blackpool v Rotherham United - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Blackpool 0-0 Rotherham
- Seasiders desperate to claim first win in 13 games
- Millers sit just five points ahead of them at the bottom of the Championship
FT: Blackpool 0-0 Rotherham
A 13th straight league game without a win. Seasiders will go bottom of the table if Wigan hold on against Huddersfield.
Blackpool are denied at one end as the keeper thwarts Jerry Yates.
Rotherham race up the other end and hit the woodwork through Chiedozie Ogbenie.
Josh Bowler flashes a dangerous ball across the face of the six-yard box but Morgan Rogers can't quite stretch to steer it home.
Massive final 10 minutes coming up. Season-defining stuff. Blackpool need a goal from somewhere.
A left-wing cross is played into Hakeem Odoffin, whose header is thankfully straight at Chris Maxwell.