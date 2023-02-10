News you can trust since 1873
Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Rotherham United as Josh Bowler pushes to start

Blackpool face the second of two season-defining games when they take on relegation rivals Rotherham United on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
1 minute ago

The Seasiders will be without Charlie Goode, who has returned to Brentford for scans on his hamstring injury, while the likes of Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler will be pushing to start.

Here’s how we think Mick McCarthy’s side might line up against the Millers...

1. In the frame

Josh Bowler will be desperate to start after making a big impact off the bench in midweek

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Produced a couple of crucial stops against Huddersfield in midweek, including one wonder save.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Callum Connolly did a good job at both right-back and centre-back after being forced to shift over, but Lyons brings a bit more going forwards.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

The Seasiders will need Nelson's aerial ability in the absence of Charlie Goode and Gary Madine.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
