Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Rotherham United as Josh Bowler pushes to start
Blackpool face the second of two season-defining games when they take on relegation rivals Rotherham United on Saturday.
The Seasiders will be without Charlie Goode, who has returned to Brentford for scans on his hamstring injury, while the likes of Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler will be pushing to start.
Here’s how we think Mick McCarthy’s side might line up against the Millers...
Page 1 of 3