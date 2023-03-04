Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy explains why Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda were left out against Burnley

The duo were both left out of McCarthy’s 18-man squad as the Seasiders produced a superb rearguard display to hold the league leaders to a goalless draw.

Poveda has featured regularly in recent weeks so it was a surprise to see him not even make the bench, while Fiorini was expected to come back into contention after stepping up his recovery with 90 minutes for the development squad in midweek.

Explaining why the pair were left out, McCarthy told The Gazette: “Ian had a bit of a knock in his back early on. I think he went for a scan on Friday and he was still feeling it.

“He told me after I left him out that he was okay. Well, that’s unlucky because I left him out.

“That game wasn’t for him though, in terms of him being that loose player, he’s not that disciplined in a 4-4-2 where he’d have to drop in and stop Burnley playing, so that was an easy decision for me.

“Lewis had played a game (in midweek) and likewise, he’s a technically gifted footballer…

“I picked the team, I got it right and they all put a shift in, so they can’t all be in the team or on the bench, someone has to miss out.”

