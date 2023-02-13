Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy explains why Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino needed a rest

Having been a regular starter this season, the 19-year-old has been dropped to the bench for the last two league games against Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Patino threw himself straight into the battle and performed well on his return to the side – and he will now be hoping to reclaim his spot in the side for Wednesday’s trip to Swansea City.

“Charlie was excellent,” McCarthy said.

“He needed a break. Apparently when he came here 15 games was the target, whether it was starts or sub appearances. He’s on 26.

“It becomes a bit of a plod when you’re bottom of the league and you’re only 19, it’s tough.

Patino performed well off the bench against Rotherham on Saturday

“But I thought he was fresh and bright when he came on and I was delighted with him.”

Patino wasn’t the only one who caught the eye off the bench on Saturday, with Manchester City loanee Morgan Rogers also performing well.

The 20-year-old has only started one league game since joining last month, but he’s looked dangerous every time he’s come off the bench.

“You have to remember with Morgan he’s not had that much football since coming here or even beforehand,” McCarthy added.

“I told him to get warmed up to get his heart and lungs going, because when you do go on you find out very quickly after five minutes it’s tough.

