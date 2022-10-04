Blackpool boss Michael Appleton discusses Championship sackings after Chris Wilder leaves Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder became the eighth boss in the second tier to lose his job earlier this week after having his contract terminated at Middlesbrough.

It means Appleton, who has only been in the job at Bloomfield Road for 111 days, is now the 13th longest serving manager in the division.

Nothing comes as a surprise to Blackpool’s head coach though and he doesn’t expect it to change any time soon.

“It is what it is, it’s the business we’re in,” Appleton said.

“Any young coach coming into management has to be prepared that it’s part and parcel of your job, that you lose your job every now and then.

“It’s how you react from that, how you deal with that and how you cope with it and go and do better at your next job.

Chris Wilder became the latest managerial casualty on Monday

“There’s a sense of disappointment when it happens, but ultimately you’ve got to be brave enough to back yourself, stick with your beliefs and crack on again.

“I’m sure those who have lost their jobs this season we will see them very, very soon back in work.”

While boardroom impatience has been a problem for some time now, it seems to be a particular issue in the Championship where the stakes are so high.

Of the 17 managerial casualties in England’s top four divisions so far this season, eight have come in the second tier.

Only last week Watford parted company with former Seasider Rob Edwards after just 11 games in charge.

That’s despite the Hornets publicly claiming during the summer they will deviate from their usual hire-and-fire policy and look to give Edwards as much time as possible to bed-in his new ideas.

But panic soon starts to set in and it’s usually always the manager who pays for any perceived under-performance.

“It comes down to expectations and whether these clubs are realistic enough,” Appleton added.