Blackpool boss Michael Appleton delivers his verdict on the World Cup being held in winter

The Seasiders are currently on a one-month break from Championship action due to the tournament getting underway in Qatar.

The break covers the group stage and the first round of knockout games, with Appleton’s men then returning to action on Saturday, December 10 against Birmingham City.

This is the first time the World Cup has been hosted midway through a domestic campaign, with organisers determining it would be too hot to play games in the Middle East during the summer.

While Appleton has questioned that decision, it’s something we’ve all been aware of which has at least allowed Blackpool to put plans in place.

“I’ve never been a fan and I never was when it was first agreed and announced. I’m still of that thought process,” he told The Gazette.

“But we’ve known for god knows how many years now so we’ve known it’s been coming.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

“We’ve been able to prepare and come up with a plan during that period which we think is the best way to prepare for our game on December 10 and hopefully we do that right.”

Blackpool’s players are currently out in South East Spain as part of a six-day warm weather training camp to maintain their fitness levels ahead of their return.

As part of their preparations, the Seasiders take on Watford in a friendly clash in Murcia on Saturday (kick-off 12 noon UK time).

Prior to flying out to Spain, Blackpool’s players had been given a week’s break to rest their legs after a punishing few weeks. Appleton wasn’t quite so lucky though.

When asked if he was looking forward to a break, Pool’s head coach said: “It sounds quite nice, but the reality is it probably won’t happen.

“I’m sure all of my players and staff will enjoy themselves for a week and switch off and go somewhere nice.

“But unfortunately the life of a manager is not quite the same, so the thought of it sounds great but the reality will probably be very different.

