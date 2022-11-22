Blackpool boss Michael Appleton addresses Kenny Dougall’s World Cup disappointment ahead of Australia's opener

The Socceroos take on World Cup holders France in Qatar this evening (7pm kick-off) in their opening group game.

Dougall was a regular feature of Graham Arnold’s squads during their qualification campaign only to be left out for their final 26-man group for the tournament itself.

With Theo Corbeanu also omitted from the Canada squad, it means the Seasiders have no representation at the 2022 World Cup.

Addressing Dougall’s disappointment, Appleton told The Gazette: “I said it a few weeks back, but he’s so laid back you probably wouldn’t know or he doesn’t really show it.

“I’m sure deep down he’s a bit gutted and disappointed but the type of character he is, he’s quite a relaxed character around the place. He always has a smile on his face and he gets on with everyone.

“You have certain players in teams who only get on or socialise with certain players, but Kenny is just one that gets on with everybody.

Dougall will be training with the Seasiders rather than featuring at the World Cup

“I’m sure he will be a little bit disappointed but at the same time probably looking forward to having a bit of a break.”

Given Blackpool’s injury woes prior to the break, Appleton might secretly be pleased that both Dougall and Corbeanu will be getting some much-needed rest during the next three weeks or so.

Pool’s head coach admits to having mixed feelings about international football, given he wants his players to represent their countries at the highest stage and go on to better themselves.

“Not only have you got the situation with the World Cup, but we’ve also got CJ Hamilton on standby for the Republic of Ireland as they’ve got a camp,” Appleton added.

“You want players to go and better themselves and represent their country, but whenever they do that there’s always a risk of them getting injured and that’s the last thing we need.”