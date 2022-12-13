The Leeds United loanee has found game time hard to come by at Bloomfield Road so far this season, making just three starts and nine appearances in total.

But the winger did impress off the bench on Saturday during the goalless draw against Birmingham City to put himself in contention for a start against Cardiff City next week.

The Gazette understands the 22-year-old had issues with his discipline early into his Blackpool loan, which is something Appleton made reference to after Saturday’s stalemate.

But according to Pool’s head coach, Poveda’s attitude has been much more positive in recent times.

“He had a positive impact and he’s also done that in the previous two (friendly) games when we played St Mirren and Watford during the break,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“His attitude has been much better and I think that has shown in his performances when he’s come on the pitch and he’s looked a threat.”

Poveda caused Birmingham problems when he came off the bench during the second-half on Saturday

With Theo Corbeanu sidelined with an ankle injury, a setback that could require surgery according to Appleton, Poveda could get his chance to catch the eye over the busy festive schedule.

The Seasiders opted to go with three strikers in their front three on Saturday but the trio of Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine lacked the service to make any sort of impact.

While Blackpool’s performance against Birmingham at the weekend wasn’t the most inspiring, there were two or three standout performers that caught the eye.

Luke Garbutt also impressed on only his second start of the season after being preferred to Dom Thompson at left-back.

“He deserved his opportunity because he’s been very good in training,” Appleton added.

“We’ve had three weeks since giving the lads a week off after the Wigan game and his attitude and the way he’s applied himself meant he was given the shirt and he did ever so well.”