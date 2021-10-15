Blackpool boss is still to make captaincy call

The Seasiders will be without their number one for a number of weeks after the goalkeeper tore his quad in the Seasiders’ victory against Blackburn Rovers before the international break.

Speaking on Thursday morning ahead of Blackpool’s trip to the City Ground this weekend, Critchley revealed he had yet to give too much thought as to who would skipper his side.

Should Richard Keogh recover from a groin injury, he’s likely to be a candidate, as are players including Marvin Ekpiteta, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Kevin Stewart and Kenny Dougall.

Richard Keogh (right) is an option to skipper Blackpool in the absence of Chris Maxwell (centre)

When asked who would wear the armband on Saturday, Critchley said: “I got asked that question by a member of staff on Wednesday and I hadn’t thought about it until then.

“I was thinking about the team, who to pick, the formation and things like that, so it hadn’t crossed my mind.

“There are one or two stronger candidates for the job, but it’s something I will discuss with the staff in the next 24 hours and make the call for Saturday.”