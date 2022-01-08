Blackpool boss is glad to have played their festive fixtures

While most Championship clubs have seen matches called off since Christmas because of Covid cases, Blackpool played three in seven days – a workload matched only by Queens Park Rangers.

A depleted Pool lost the first two of those games, to Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough, but bounced back with a win over Hull City which lifted them back into the top half.

Despite repeating his claim that the uneven demands on clubs called the “integrity of the competition” into question, Critchley has no regrets over fulfilling the fixtures.

Neil Critchley takes his Blackpool side to Hartlepool United today

He told The Gazette: “I’m pleased we got them played but only two teams out of 24 faced that schedule.

“We are not the biggest-resourced club but we don’t seem to get a lot of help from anyone.

“It’s not sour grapes but I think that, if one of the biggest teams in the Premier League saw their rivals getting more rest time, they would be saying it’s unfair.

“I’m delighted we got the win over Hull. The players rolled their sleeves up, went out and gave everything for the supporters.

“Those supporters were with us in those games and it shows what this club is about and the values it is built on.”

Only Huddersfield have played as many Championship games as Blackpool, 26, but that’s fine by Critchley as his side go two weeks between league assignments.

“Last year it was us who had the games in hand, we won them and it played out right for us,” he said

“This year it’s us who have played more games and have the points on the board.

“What matters is to manage the schedule and keep the players as fresh as you can, that’s really important.”