Blackpool boss has mixed views on festive football

Before their game against Leeds United was called off, Jurgen Klopp had lashed out at Liverpool having to play on Boxing Day and the 28th.

Weighing in on the debate, Critchley believes his former boss has a point.

“For me, it is what it is,” the Blackpool head coach said.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“We all love the Christmas period. For a lot of us, we associate Christmas with football games on Boxing Day, around New Year and so on.

“I don’t want it to go or disappear, we want the games to be there, but playing on the 26th and then the 28th makes no sense. From a physical point of view, it’s lunacy.

“Our schedule is three games in seven days though, which is a busy period – but it’s Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday which is a period we’ve already faced this season and last season.

“It is what it is. It’s busy and we’ve got tough games, but we’ll prepare, we’ll be ready and we’ll go through a really exciting period.

“We’ll have a good following going to Huddersfield I’d imagine, so I’m really looking forward to the Boxing Day game.”