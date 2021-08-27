Blackpool boss doesn't doubt Arsenal loanee's quality

The 20-year-old striker has missed only one Seasiders game so far this season.

He and Luke Garbutt were the only players to start both the Championship draw at Bournemouth last Saturday and Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland.

It’s all about getting the young Gunner up to speed without taking any chances.

Tyreece John-Jules has been backed by Neil Critchley

Critchley explained: “He didn’t play in pre-season and has had a couple of injuries, so we need to make sure we give him the chance to find rhythm without overdoing it.

“You don’t want to risk him getting a fatigue-related injury but, the stronger and fitter he gets, the better because there’s no doubting his quality.”

Critchley says that quality has been on show over the past week.

He added: “Tyreece has had some really good moments and he put a lovely through ball to set up Keshi (Anderson) at Bournemouth.

“Against Sunderland there was a lovely piece of skill by Tyreece to beat his man down the touchline, then Shayne (Lavery) got across his man at the front post to score.”