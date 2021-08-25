Blackpool 2 Sunderland 3: Carabao Cup player ratings

Dan Grimshaw 6: Had no chance with any of Sunderland's three goals

Oliver Casey 6: Youngster delivered a composed display at right-back in only his second appearance for the club.

Tyreece John-Jules was a major threat for Blackpool against Sunderland

Dan Gretarsson 6: He was unlucky to see Aiden's O'Brien second goal take a wicked deflection off him on first appearance since facing the Black Cats in April

Richard Keogh 6: Was a threat at set-pieces but will be disappointed with the nature of Sunderland's three goals

Luke Garbutt 6: Skipper was calm and assured and provided some good set-piece delivery.

Reece James 6: Was busy in midfield and could have got on the scoresheet

Cameron Antwi 6: Nineteen-year-old was tidy on the ball but faded in the second half before being replaced

CJ Hamilton 6: Posed a threat down the right, particularly in the first half.

Sonny Carey 7: Twenty-year-old was finding pockets of space in between the lines to get on the ball.

Tyreece John-Jules 7: Was a real handful for the visitors and had a hand in both Blackpool's goals.

Shayne Lavery 6: Notched his third goal of the season to give the hosts an early lead.

Subs

Josh Bowler (for Antwi 69) 6: Popped up with an excellent finish to bring the scores level two minutes from time.

Jerry Yates (Lavery 78): Was denied a goal by an excellent save from Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson.

Keshi Anderson (Hamilton 78): Provided some attacking thrust as Pool tried to get back in the game.