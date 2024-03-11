Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The striker was sent off for the first time in his career ahead of the break of the fixture at Bloomfield Road after being deemed to have used his elbow in an aerial challenge for ball with Joe Rafferty.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is hoping for a quick decision on whether Rhodes will be able to feature in the trip to Northampton Town on Tuesday night (K.O. 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve appealed obviously- we hope we get feedback on that today because we’re playing tomorrow and we’re travelling to Northampton so the sooner we know, the better,” he said.

“You could argue it wasn’t even a yellow card, hopefully the authorities see sense and do the right thing. If I thought it was a red card, I’m honest enough to say the referee got the decision right, but I genuinely believe it was wrong.

"It might come down to a lack of footage, we’re not in the Premier League where there’s 20 different angles, so it might come down to that, but I think there’s more than enough to show it’s not a violent action; when you jump you put your arms in the air.

"Hopefully we will get a decision some time today. You have to submit your appeal with your evidence, which we’ve done, and then you’re just hoping the hearing takes place as quickly as possible as we’re preparing for a game and we’ve got to travel. We’ve got to plan for every scenario, but ideally you want to know where you stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t speak to the referee after the game because it’s pointless, a lot of them seem to go into defence mode. As an organisation, sometimes if they want to learn and improve they have to show more humility in the fact they are going to make mistakes. If you close your eyes to it then you’ll keep making the same errors again.