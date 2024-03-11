Latest update on Blackpool defender following injury blow ahead of games against Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic

James Husband (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The defender was forced off with a thigh injury in the early stages of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road, with Olly Casey coming on to replace him. The Seasiders would suffer further disruption in the first half of the fixture against the League One leaders, as Jordan Rhodes was shown a harsh red card following an aerial challenge with Joe Rafferty.

Husband has been a key member of Blackpool’s back three this season, starting 35 league games in total throughout the campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the latest on the 30-year-old, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “He feels a bit better but we’ll assess him today to see how he is. It’s his thigh, his quad. We’ll see where he’s at, and hopefully he’ll feel a bit better again today.

"He’s played practically every minute of every game in the league this season, and I think he’s been an outstanding performer for us. He’s a leader on and off the pitch- he’s a good communicator amongst the group. He’s a moral compass if you like for me and the staff, so he’s an important player for us.

"He’s got a football brain so he can play and adapt in different positions, that’s why he’s trusted by me because we know what you’re going to get from him. He’s become an established senior player.