Blackpool boss: Bournemouth trip isn't a free hit for the Seasiders

The Seasiders make the long trip to the south coast to take on a Bournemouth team that has claimed seven points from the opening three games.

Scott Parker’s players picked up their second league win of the campaign on Wednesday night, beating Birmingham City 2-0 away from home.

The Cherries, who are widely tipped to challenge for automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season, previously beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 after starting the campaign with a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

The odds are certainly stacked against Blackpool, who are yet to pick up their first league win.

Critchley’s side slumped to a second straight defeat on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to Coventry City at Bloomfield Road.

Pool were well beaten by Cardiff City four days previously, having started their campaign well with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s clash at the Vitality Stadium, Critchley said: “We know it’s a tough game, we know they’ve got good players. Some of them played in the Premier League not so long ago and they’ve got some international players.

“They’re a well-coached team, they have a clear way of playing and we know, away from home, Bournemouth will be expecting to beat us.

“You could say there’s no expectation on us, no pressure, but the pressure I always put on myself and the players is to always go and improve.

“To improve the way we play and to improve how we played against Coventry.

“We want to be the best version of Blackpool we can be and, if we do that, then I’m confident.

“I’m always confident because of the preparation we do that we can be competitive against anyone in this division.

“The level of football in the Championship is much higher than it is in League One, so we have to respect that sometimes the opposition are going to have a spell in the game where they’re on top.”