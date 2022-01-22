Blackpool boss always had it in his mind to recall MK Dons loanee

The 25-year-old had been due to stay on loan with MK Dons until the end of the season, having earned plenty of praise during his 23 games for them.

However, amid a growing crisis in Blackpool’s central midfield, Critchley opted to recall Robson to Bloomfield Road.

While Critchley admits his hand was forced to an extent, Blackpool’s head coach insists a potential return was always something he was considering.

Ethan Robson was recalled by Blackpool earlier this week

“We always had it in mind, because you always monitor players that are out on loan and we knew he was doing well,” he told The Gazette.

“With the situation we’re in, and Ethan is playing and playing well, I think it was a logical decision to make really.

“He’s been playing football, he’s game ready and he comes back to our squad to train and he will be competing for the squad and for a place in the team (against Millwall) on Saturday, just like all the other players.”

Robson made 36 appearances for the Seasiders last season after signing on a free transfer, but was allowed to depart at the start of the campaign after falling down the pecking order.

Critchley felt a loan move to MK would be beneficial as Liam Manning’s side are a team that like to play football in the right way, which suits Robson’s game down to a tee.

“If you look at Ethan’s pathway and where he’s come from, for him to develop he needed regular football and I couldn’t guarantee that at the time,” Critchley added.

“He understandably wanted to go and play and I felt it was the best thing for him. He’s gone and proven the player he can become.

“It’s been beneficial for him and we could possibly see the benefit of that for the second half of the season.

“You always try and picture players at clubs that play a similar way to you, or try to at least, because that can definitely help.

“MK Dons are certainly a team that like to play football and Ethan has been a big part of what they’ve been trying to do there and I know they’ve been really pleased with him.

“Ethan has had a good first half of the season, so we’re happy to have him back.”