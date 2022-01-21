Brett Ormerod column: I don't see why Blackpool would sell Josh Bowler to Nottingham Forest

I don’t think he’s shown his full potential yet but that’s also a good thing, because it means there’s a lot more to come from him.

It wouldn’t be a sidewards step because Forest are a big club at this level, but I just think he’s better off at Bloomfield Road for now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If he wasn’t playing or not involved, I could see why he would want to move but, like I said, I don’t see why Blackpool would even consider letting him go.

It’s been a busy week of transfer news.

Tyreece John-Jules went back to Arsenal, which probably wasn’t a major surprise as the move didn’t really work for him.

He came in at the start of the season and he did alright to begin with, but Neil Critchley has a good, competitive squad and it didn’t work out how the lad would have wanted it to.

Bowler continues to be strongly linked with a move to Nottingham Forest

It’s probably best for all parties involved that he goes back to Arsenal and perhaps goes out on loan to another side.

Ethan Robson has come back to Bloomfield Road after having his loan spell at MK Dons cut short early.

I must say, I like Ethan. He’s a good player. He didn’t get a good run in the team last season for whatever reason, but he’s a good player so hopefully he can come back and make an impact.

Given the lack of options in midfield, there’s every chance Robson will become an important member of the squad – but I did like what I saw from him last season.

It’s been another week of transfer speculation with Blackpool, which is what you get with the January transfer window.

When I played, I didn’t make too many moves during the January window, so I can’t comment too much, but it depends on your situation as a player.

When you’re not involved, it’s a good chance to sort that out and get a move, but if you’re playing really well and there’s a lot of interest in you, it can be distracting.

I just got on with my performances and, if there was speculation, try to put it to the back of my head.

If something was going to happen, I was of the mindset that whatever will be, will be.

If you dwell on things like that too much, it can get in your head and affect your performances. You just have to get your head down and keep working hard.

Football moves so quickly. They say a week is a long time in football and I know players that have been out, not involved in the team and looking to move then, all of a sudden, the manager changes, a new man comes in and suddenly they’re back involved, playing and everything is rosy again. That’s just the nature of the game.

It was a shame Blackpool’s game against Barnsley was postponed last week but, by the same token, it might have been welcome in terms of the timing of it, because they have got a few players out with injury.

Blackpool had a hectic Christmas schedule. They were probably one of the busiest sides in the Championship.

Aside from Huddersfield Town, I think they were the only side to play all their games.

Hopefully they’ve been able to get two or three players back fit and they can go again against Millwall this weekend.

I haven’t seen too much of Gary Rowett’s side this season, although I did watch a bit of them in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace the other day.

They’re 13th in the table and just above Blackpool, so they’re a decent team, but they all are in this league.

They’ve lost their last three in all competitions, but sometimes form doesn’t even matter that much in the Championship because anyone can beat anyone.