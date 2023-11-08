Blackpool faithful on course to record League One's best away attendance of season at Bolton - surpassing Carlisle, Wigan and Derby totals
Blackpool can potentially expect a record-breaking League One away attendance for the 2023-24 season at Bolton on Saturday
Blackpool are well on course to record their biggest away following of the season when they travel to Bolton on Saturday.
And what’s more, the number of Seasiders fans expected at the Toughsheet Community Stadium is set to be one of the highest - if not the biggest overall - recorded in League One to date this season.
At present, more than 3,800 Blackpool supporters have already purchased their match tickets and will make the 26-mile journey along the M55 and then down the M6 after the Bloomfield Road outfit’s initial ticket allocation of 2,645 was quickly snapped up.
A further 1,082 seats were made available by the Trotters last week to ensure a crowd in excess of 21,000 is expected for the third v eighth battle. Now it’s believed the number of away fans could total as much as 5,000, with the Seasiders handed yet another batch of additional tickets, such is the demand.
There’s still availability for any Blackpool fan yet to decide if they want to go on Saturday, But anyone with reservations could potentially miss out as there’s sure to be a terrific atmosphere inside the ground as both clubs go head-to-head for important promotion points.
Blackpool’s current top away showing to date this term is the 1,430 who made the trip to Oakwell to see Neil Critchley’s men beat Barnsley 1-0 on September 30.
Yet their potential Bolton attendance figure is set to dwarf that as fans continue to come out in force to cheer on the Seasiders. And it’s set to catapult Blackpool comfortably into the top four in terms of away attendances recorded by third tier clubs this season, with the serious potential of bettering the 4,407 Carlisle fans who made the trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium back on October.
That day, the Cumbrians’ fans were rewarded with a 3-1 victory over Ian Evatt’s side., which silenced the home supporters.
The division's second-highest away attendance of the season so far is 3,937, when Wigan supporters also descended on Bolton on August 19 to witness a 4-0 win.
3,896 Derby fans travelled to Peterborough for their 4-2 win over the Posh on August 28.