Blackpool can potentially expect a record-breaking League One away attendance for the 2023-24 season at Bolton on Saturday

A huge number of Blackpool fans are set to descend on Bolton on Saturday

Blackpool are well on course to record their biggest away following of the season when they travel to Bolton on Saturday.

And what’s more, the number of Seasiders fans expected at the Toughsheet Community Stadium is set to be one of the highest - if not the biggest overall - recorded in League One to date this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At present, more than 3,800 Blackpool supporters have already purchased their match tickets and will make the 26-mile journey along the M55 and then down the M6 after the Bloomfield Road outfit’s initial ticket allocation of 2,645 was quickly snapped up.

A further 1,082 seats were made available by the Trotters last week to ensure a crowd in excess of 21,000 is expected for the third v eighth battle. Now it’s believed the number of away fans could total as much as 5,000, with the Seasiders handed yet another batch of additional tickets, such is the demand.

Read More Bolton Wanderers sweating on injury doubts ahead of the visit of Blackpool this weekend

There’s still availability for any Blackpool fan yet to decide if they want to go on Saturday, But anyone with reservations could potentially miss out as there’s sure to be a terrific atmosphere inside the ground as both clubs go head-to-head for important promotion points.

Blackpool’s current top away showing to date this term is the 1,430 who made the trip to Oakwell to see Neil Critchley’s men beat Barnsley 1-0 on September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet their potential Bolton attendance figure is set to dwarf that as fans continue to come out in force to cheer on the Seasiders. And it’s set to catapult Blackpool comfortably into the top four in terms of away attendances recorded by third tier clubs this season, with the serious potential of bettering the 4,407 Carlisle fans who made the trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium back on October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That day, the Cumbrians’ fans were rewarded with a 3-1 victory over Ian Evatt’s side., which silenced the home supporters.

The division's second-highest away attendance of the season so far is 3,937, when Wigan supporters also descended on Bolton on August 19 to witness a 4-0 win.