Blackpool BIG survey results: Seasiders faithful name eight players they want the club to build around going forward

Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

We asked Blackpool fans to share their views in our recent survey.

One of the questions asked supporters to name the players they believe the Seasiders should be building around going forward, as the club launches a rebuild this summer following the disappointment of missing out on League One play-offs last month.

A number of names in particular stood out, with the Blackpool faithful certainly seeing certain individuals as crucial components for the future.

Here’s the standout names:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Pennington (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Rob Apter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Apter was mentioned a number of times after the 21-year-old’s impressive stint on loan with Tranmere Rovers- during which time he was named as League Two young player of the season.

Discussing the youngster, one fan wrote: “He should be seen as the (Karamoko) Dembele replacement in midfield.”

Meanwhile, another added: “He gives us something we don’t have.”

Olly Casey (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

With a third stating: “A potential star in the future. Can do a similar job to the one Dembele did this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His output at Prenton Park suggests he could be that type of player for the Seasiders- with 13 goals and six assists under his belt in all competitions last season.

Blackpool have tied Apter down until 2027, with an option for an additional 12 months available, meaning he could be at the heart of things for a number of years to come if things go to plan.

Olly Casey

Jordan Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Olly Casey featured 36 times in the Blackpool back three last season. After a bright start to the campaign, a three-match suspension at the end of October saw him lose his place in the starting XI on a regular basis, but he did eventually return on a regular basis during James Husband’s spell on the sidelines.

The ex-Leeds United youngster gained a number of fans for his strong displays at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One survey response stated: “I believe Olly Casey as he’s exactly what the club needs, a young player who could be sold on in the future for profit.”

Another added: “He can be bedrock for a number of years.”

A third wrote: “Build from the back and he is one for the future”

With a fourth stating: “Olly Casey is proven already, now he needs more game time with a Richard Keogh type player around him.”

Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington also impressed on the whole during what was his first season at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his move from Shrewsbury Town last summer, the ex-Everton defender featured 38 times in all competitions.

One fan referred to the defender as the “best permanent signing” from the past 12 months.

Another stated: “With good support around him, he'll keep us solid at the back.”

A third wrote: “Out of the current squad, he is the individual that excels the most at playing a position to fit the system Critch (Neil Critchley) wants to play with the wide centre backs being so important.

Dan Grimshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between the sticks, Dan Grimshaw won a number of points for Blackpool last season with some sensational saves.

The former Manchester City academy player managed 18 clean sheets in League One throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

One supporter stated, “he's the best player at the club,” while another noted him as someone who “stands out as a player worth keeping.”

Kyle Joseph

Kyle Joseph’s first season in Tangerine following his move from Swansea City didn’t go to plan. With two separate injuries keeping him out of action during the early stages of the campaign, he only managed two goals in total in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, our survey results show some fans still have faith in the striker, with one stating: “The lad obviously has talent in his locker, missing pre-season and a stop-start campaign with the first 11 certainly didn't help his cause. With a full pre-season under his belt we should see a different player.”

Another stated: “There is potential there and with the right system and players he could be a real asset next season.”

While a third added: “With better service, he will score goals.”

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey made 43 appearances in all competitions last season. While the midfielder was inconsistent for large parts, he really stepped up during the run-in and demonstrated what he can deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One survey response stated: “This could be his big season, with gaining maturity and knowledge. Could be a very influential player for us.”

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

After returning from injury in November, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was able to make 28 appearances in total for the Seasiders in the right wing-back role.

One fan wrote: “He is a fantastic full back who can defend and attack, and having a squad built around him would be perfect as he’s a player we don't want to let go.”

Meanwhile another referred to him as “transformational on his day.”

Albie Morgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad