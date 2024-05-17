Pre-season fixture from past four years to be scrapped from Blackpool’s summer schedule this time around

Blackpool have played Southport a number of times in recent years

Blackpool have taken on Southport in pre-season throughout the last four years- but are set for a change this summer.

The Gazette understands a trip to Haig Avenue won’t be part of the Seasiders’ preparations for the 2024/25 campaign, with the club looking at alternative opponents.

A big summer awaits Neil Critchley’s side as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs during their first year back in League One.

Blackpool’s recent consecutive run of pre-season games against Southport started in 2020 with a 4-0 victory over the National League North outfit. They’ve gone on to record three more wins since, with Kenny Dougall, Brad Holmes and Matty Virtue all finding the back of the net last July.

The preparations for the 2023/24 campaign also included fixtures away to Barrow and Morecambe, as well as a home match against Hibernian. The club also took on Plymouth Argyle, a Wolves XI and Tranmere Rovers behind closed doors.