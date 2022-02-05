Blackpool bid to maintain their unbeaten start to the year against Bristol City

The Seasiders began the New Year with consecutive 1-0 home wins against Hull City and Millwall.

Neil Critchley’s side then managed to avoid defeat against the league leaders Fulham last week, drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage.

“We’re in decent form and we can take a lot of heart from our performance at Fulham and our two home wins,” Critchley said.

Blackpool celebrate their goal at Bristol City on day one of the season

“We’re on a mini-run and we want to keep that going on Saturday if we can.

“Bristol City played very well at Preston last week (in their 2-2 draw) and Preston are doing very well themselves at the moment. That sums up the Championship.

“Bristol City are well capable of beating any team in this division and, like us, they’re probably always striving for that consistency.

“There’s no doubting they’ve got a very experienced manager, they’ve got some experienced players for the level and they carry a big threat so we know we’re in for an extremely tough game.”

Nigel Pearson’s players sit directly below the Seasiders in the Championship table, three points adrift having played a game more.

This afternoon’s game is the return fixture from Blackpool’s season opener at Ashton Gate, where Shayne Lavery struck at the death to secure a 1-1 draw.

When asked if he’s happy with how things have gone since then, Critchley pondered: “It’s a difficult one.

“I always think of the points we’ve dropped and games where we should have got something from them and we think there’s been a few.

“With those extra few points you always think where we could be, because we always want more and we always strive to improve and get better.

“When we played the Bristol City game and we came away, that gave us real encouragement because, on the day, we felt we were well in the game against a well-established Championship club. We were deserved of a point.

“That gave us optimism that if we could go there and compete, and while it was only the first game of the season, that should give us encouragement for what lies ahead and that’s proven to be the case.

“As ever, we’re greedy and we want more and we want to improve on where we are at this moment in time.”